Haines City restaurants you'll love

Haines City's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Haines City restaurants

Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City image

 

Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City

35496 US-27, Haines City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Center Cut Sirloin$13.99
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
Bacon Big Cheesburger$12.99
Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Buffalo Wings$12.99
A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing
More about Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City
Beef 'O' Brady's image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

902 Old Polk City Rd., Haines City

Avg 4.3 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
TAVERN on the DUNES image

 

TAVERN on the DUNES

2888 Southern Dunes Blvd, Haines City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about TAVERN on the DUNES
Restaurant banner

 

Balmoral Event Center

116 Kenny Blvd, Haines City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Balmoral Event Center
El Ranchito Restaurant & Foodmarket image

 

El Ranchito Restaurant & Foodmarket

2671 US Highway 17-92 North, HAINES CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PAN CUBANO PEQUENO / SMALL HERO$7.00
CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA$13.00
More about El Ranchito Restaurant & Foodmarket

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Haines City

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

