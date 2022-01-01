Haines City restaurants you'll love
Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City
35496 US-27, Haines City
|Popular items
|Center Cut Sirloin
|$13.99
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
|Bacon Big Cheesburger
|$12.99
Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.99
A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
902 Old Polk City Rd., Haines City
|Popular items
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
El Ranchito Restaurant & Foodmarket
2671 US Highway 17-92 North, HAINES CITY
|Popular items
|PAN CUBANO PEQUENO / SMALL HERO
|$7.00
|CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA
|$13.00