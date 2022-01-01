Grilled chicken in Haines City

Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City

35496 US-27, Haines City

Grilled Chicken$16.48
Fresh Chicken breast grilled to perfection.
Your Choice: Parmesan Crusted, BBQ Glazed, Teriyaki Glaze, Bourbon Glaze, or Southwestern with cheese, bacon, green onion and Pico De Gallo
Beef 'O' Brady's

902 Old Polk City Rd., Haines City

Avg 4.3 (273 reviews)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
