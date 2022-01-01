Quesadillas in Haines City
Haines City restaurants that serve quesadillas
Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City
35496 US-27, Haines City
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
Crisp tortilla wedges filled with chicken, steak, combination or plain cheeses, your choice. Served with a generous portion of Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Beef 'O' Brady's
902 Old Polk City Rd., Haines City
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)