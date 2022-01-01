Salmon in Haines City

Go
Haines City restaurants
Toast

Haines City restaurants that serve salmon

Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City image

 

Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City

35496 US-27, Haines City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$17.98
Your choice of Butter Sauce, Teriyaki Glaze, or Bourbon Glazed
More about Manny's Original Chophouse - Haines City

Browse other tasty dishes in Haines City

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Haines City to explore

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Clermont

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston