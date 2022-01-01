Go
Hairy Cow Brewing Company

Local brewpub on the Rock River in Byron, IL, featuring craft beer and artisan brick oven pizza.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

450 East Blackhawk Drive • $$

Avg 4.9 (439 reviews)

Popular Items

Women's Tank (Teal)$22.00
Men's Logo T-Shirt (Blue)$20.00
Men's Logo T-Shirt (Charcoal)$20.00
Sticker$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

450 East Blackhawk Drive

Byron IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
