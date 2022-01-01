Hairy Cow Brewing Company

Sam's Drive-In

No reviews yet

“Good food fast, not fast food”, was the motto passed down to us through generations of drive-in experience. It remains our motto today! Family owned and operated, Sam’s Drive-In brings you world-class American food, right to your car no less. Whether it’s celebrating a little league baseball victory or cheering up after a soccer loss, Sam’s delicious menu is a well deserved treat. Take a break from the daily grind and let our family cook for yours today! Don’t forget to try our “World Famous” Root Beer

Take Home A Gallon!

