Go
Toast

Hajima

Come in and enjoy!

1108 E 12th St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1108 E 12th St.

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Franklin Barbecue

No reviews yet

Austin, Texas y'all!
Currently accepting online only orders for curbside pickup.
We take online orders Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 am - 2 pm
*We do not currently offer dine in orders.
10% of our sales will go toward supporting the Southern Smoke - Austin Relief Fund.
You get to sit in your car while we bring the order out to you.

Hillside Farmacy

No reviews yet

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch, pick up, contactless dine in or favor delivery.

Uncle Nicky's

No reviews yet

Casual Italian-style deli with a delicious, value-driven food and drink menu.

Wanderlust Wine Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston