Go
Toast

Motsunabe Kimura

Come in and enjoy!

31 St. Marks Place

No reviews yet

Location

31 St. Marks Place

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Long Pour

No reviews yet

Large Selection Of Single Malts, Craft Beers, and Sports

The Gray Mare

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

#Baonanas - East Village

No reviews yet

New take on banana pudding! Light, fluffy mousse, softened wafers, and fresh fruits in every scoop :D

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria

No reviews yet

Mediterranean-Italian fare, including house-cured meats & homemade bread, served at communal tables.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston