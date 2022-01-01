Go
Hakuna Matata Grill

At Hakuna Matata Grill, we truly believe that there is more that unites us in the world, than that which divides us. We believe that there is beauty in the diversity of cultures; otherwise the world would be a very boring place. As die hard foodies, we believe that food is a great unifier and a way to showcase a culture.
Our menu is a showcase of food from the place of our roots – East Africa.

GRILL • STEAKS

2405 Price Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef$26.00
Samosas (2) BEEF$6.50
Fried crispy pastry filled with seasoned beef
Chicken Tandoori Skewers W/ Kachumbari Half Potion$12.50
3 skewers of dark meat marinated in yogurt, vinegar, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and a tandoori spice blend then grilled over an open flame. Served with our in house tandoori aioli sauce
Chapati$5.00
Hakuna Matata Salad$15.00
Umoja Wings$12.50
1) Tikka - seasoned in a mild chili masala sauce and grilled to perfection.
2) Pili Pili (hot!!!) - Fried and coated in our in house hot pepper sauce called Shida.
3) Dry Rub - Fried and coated in a blend of red chilis, tumeric , tandoori and other special spices.
4) Honey Lemon Pepper - Fried and toast in a blend of freshly cracked black pepper flakes, fresh lemon juice and honey.
Farmers Choice Sausages (2)$6.75
Seasoned minced pork or beef
Masala Chips$10.50
Straight cut fries tossed in a special blend of Hakuna Matata spices
Maharagwe Wa Nazi (Coconut Beans)$14.00
Goat$23.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

2405 Price Ave

Silver Springs MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

