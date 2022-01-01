At Hakuna Matata Grill, we truly believe that there is more that unites us in the world, than that which divides us. We believe that there is beauty in the diversity of cultures; otherwise the world would be a very boring place. As die hard foodies, we believe that food is a great unifier and a way to showcase a culture.

Our menu is a showcase of food from the place of our roots – East Africa.



GRILL • STEAKS

2405 Price Ave • $$