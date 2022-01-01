Halal bites
Come in and enjoy!
8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125
Popular Items
Location
8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125
Irving TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lets Roll Ice Cream
Mouth Watering Rolled Ice Flavors.
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0266
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Jamba
Jamba Juice