Halal Fusion Chinese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
2748 Germantown Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2748 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Caribbean Feast Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Pita Chip - Temple
Modern Middle Eastern Fast-Casual
Draught Horse Pub & Grill
Temple University's legendary college pub since 2001. Great food, service and drinks serving Temple University, Sports, campus and faculty needs.