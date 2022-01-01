Go
Toast

Halal Street Food

HALAL STREET FOOD
Gyro - Shawarma - Donar - Kebab
Mediterranean Done the NY Way
Healthy, Delicious & Tasty
Made Fresh Everyday
Taste the Difference
We Make Your Taste Buds Dance

4044 Connection Point Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma$9.99
Chicken Over Rice$11.99
Falafel on Pita$8.99
BBQ Family Platter for 3$54.99
Lamb Shawarma$11.99
Lamb Gyro$11.99
BBQ King Platter$19.99
Combo Shawarma$11.99
Combo Over Rice$12.99
See full menu

Location

4044 Connection Point Boulevard

Charlotte NC

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Family owned. Health conscious. NON-GMO. Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese.

Hooligans on Elizabeth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dandelion Market

No reviews yet

Dandelion Market provides Uptown Charlotte with a place for friends and family to enjoy the best in lunch, brunch, and our signature small plates dinner menu, served with a smile.

Trolley Barn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston