Halal Wrist

When prayers go up
The blessings come down!

3019 Georgia Ave

Popular Items

Fries$3.99
Gyro Bowl$11.99
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Falafel Bowl (Vegan)$9.99
Vegan
Gyro Wrap$11.99
Gyro Sandwich
Falafel Wrap (Vegan)$11.99
Falafel Wrap
Halal Wrist Hot Sauce$0.75
Chicken & Gyro Bowl$11.99
Chicken Bowl$11.99
Halal Wrist Wings
Location

3019 Georgia Ave

Washington DC

Sunday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Wednesday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Thursday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Friday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Saturday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Neighborhood Map

