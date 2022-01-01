Go
At Halalbelly, you get the convenience of a fast food restaurant, and the quality of a sit-down restaurant. We put a lot of thought into every detail that went into our restaurant: the team, the food, the kitchen, and the vibe, hoping to create best memories with our customers.
It’s our promise that all of the food we serve is sourced to the highest standards, and is 100% Zabiha Halal. Our delicious Appetizers, Wings, Pizza, Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps are here to make your lunch and dinner a great one. We have over 25 years of experience in the food industry. You will taste the difference in every bite.
We are located in Morton Grove, IL. We look forward to welcoming you, serving you, and making sure you have a great time!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6067 Dempster Street • $

Avg 4.3 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Burger$8.00
Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, Pickles, house Mayo, American cheese served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hand breaded all white Chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, fried, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Provolone cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
Classic Jumbo Wings$9.00
Breaded, fried, and smothered in a sauce of your choice.
Fries$3.00
Steak Wrap$12.00
Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, pickled vegetables, Sour cream, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
All white Chicken breast, grilled, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Mozzarella cheese on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
Lava Burger$9.00
Beef patty, spicy Lava sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, Jalapenos, Mayo, and melted Mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
HB Burger$14.00
Beef patty, slow roasted Brisket, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Mushroom, Mayo and melted American cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.
Western BBQ Burger$8.00
Beef patty, Honey BBQ sauce, melted American Cheese, and grilled onion on a toasted Brioche bun
Juicy Lucy Burger$13.00
Beef patty stuffed with Mozzarella & American cheese, topped with Lettuce, caramelized Onions, Mushroom, Mayo, American cheese on top, served on a toasted bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6067 Dempster Street

Morton Grove IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
