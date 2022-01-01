Go
Toast

Haldi Glendale

It is a perfect place in town to taste the Indian foods established as one of the most popular entrant. Authentic Indian cuisines made with passion and attention to detail treat your taste buds well. Come in and enjoy!

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Signature dish. Onion, tomato, creamy cashew sauce cooked with chicken, cut onions & bell peppers.
Basmati Rice$3.00
side of white basmati rice
Vegetable Samosa$7.00
fried cone shaped pastry filled with spiced potatoes, onions, peas. Two pieces per order. Served with chutneys.
Plain Naan$3.00
naan is a leavened, tandoor oven-baked flatbread. (Gluten)
Butter Naan$3.00
naan bread coated with thin layer of butter
Lunch BOX$12.00
Lunch portion entree served with basmati rice, garden salad and butter naan. Ample portion for one person, suitable anytime of the day not necessarily just Lunch :)
Madras Chicken Curry$15.00
Rich in flavors. Onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, and a spectrum of exotic spices. Sprinkled with curry leaves, cilantro, and coconut.
Butter Chicken Masala$15.00
Signature dish. Onion, tomato, creamy cashew sauce cooked with chicken, cut onions & bell peppers.
Cheese Naan$5.00
naan cooked with shredded cheese on top
Garlic Naan$4.00
naan bread cooked with garlic and cilatro toppings
See full menu

Location

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122

Glendale AZ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tandoori Times - Glendale

No reviews yet

Ethnic Indian cuisine from the northern frontiers, robust aromatic food. Serving the valley of sun since 2005.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Filiberto's- Glendale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Margarita

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston