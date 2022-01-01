Haldi Glendale
It is a perfect place in town to taste the Indian foods established as one of the most popular entrant. Authentic Indian cuisines made with passion and attention to detail treat your taste buds well. Come in and enjoy!
18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122
Popular Items
Location
18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122
Glendale AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tandoori Times - Glendale
Ethnic Indian cuisine from the northern frontiers, robust aromatic food. Serving the valley of sun since 2005.
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Filiberto's- Glendale
Come in and enjoy!
Urban Margarita
Come on in and enjoy!