Go
Toast

Hale Springs Inn

Come in and enjoy

110 W. Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Warm Bacon Blue Cheese Sauce$8.50
House made tortilla chips & bacon blue cheese sauce
Chicken Tenders (K)$6.99
Filet$30.00
Prime Queen Cut (Friday Only)$22.00
Bavarian Pretzels W/Guinness Beer Cheese$9.00
3 NY style pretzels w/warm house made Guinness Beer Cheese
See full menu

Location

110 W. Main Street

Rogersville TN

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hollywood Hillbilly

No reviews yet

One of a kind atmosphere, awesome music and great food!

Takota Deli LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Home of the Friendly Sandwiches

Dairy Dream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RedEye Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston