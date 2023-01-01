Bacon cheeseburgers in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
PIES • SANDWICHES
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.42
A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$12.77
A grilled homemade hamburger patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.42
Homemade hamburger patty with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and hamburger sauce on the side. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.