Blueberry pies in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants
Haleiwa restaurants that serve blueberry pies

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cream Pie$24.52
Custard cream pie layered with blueberry filling and topped with whipped topping, on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Blueberry Cheese Pie$23.53
A 9-inch cream cheese based pie topped with blueberry fillinh and whipped topping on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Cream Pie Slice$5.28
Rich custard cream filling layered with blueberry filling in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

