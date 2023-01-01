Blueberry pies in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve blueberry pies
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
PIES • SANDWICHES
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Blueberry Cream Pie
|$24.52
Custard cream pie layered with blueberry filling and topped with whipped topping, on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
|Blueberry Cheese Pie
|$23.53
A 9-inch cream cheese based pie topped with blueberry fillinh and whipped topping on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup