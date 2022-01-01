Burritos in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants that serve burritos

Barn Burrito image

 

Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery

66-320 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barn Burrito$14.00
Seasoned potatoes, bacon, sausage, sour cream, pico de gallo, egg, cheddar cheese, caramelized
Veggie Burrito$14.00
Baked sweet potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, kale, cheddar cheese, chickpeas, sour cream caramelized onions, avocado, pico de Gallo and your choice of scrambled egg or tofu
More about Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery
The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe

66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beet Box Burrito$13.50
two scrambled eggs, mango salsa and avocado on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
Burrito Babe$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
Rainbow Burrito$13.75
sautéed red onion, red bell pepper, garlic, zucchini, tofu & Soyrizo on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla with house salsa, creamy cilantro sauce & avocado
More about The Beet Box Cafe
