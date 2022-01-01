Burritos in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve burritos
More about Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery
66-320 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
|Barn Burrito
|$14.00
Seasoned potatoes, bacon, sausage, sour cream, pico de gallo, egg, cheddar cheese, caramelized
|Veggie Burrito
|$14.00
Baked sweet potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, kale, cheddar cheese, chickpeas, sour cream caramelized onions, avocado, pico de Gallo and your choice of scrambled egg or tofu
More about The Beet Box Cafe
The Beet Box Cafe
66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
|Beet Box Burrito
|$13.50
two scrambled eggs, mango salsa and avocado on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
|Burrito Babe
|$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
|Rainbow Burrito
|$13.75
sautéed red onion, red bell pepper, garlic, zucchini, tofu & Soyrizo on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla with house salsa, creamy cilantro sauce & avocado