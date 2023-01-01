Cake in Haleiwa
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Carrot Cake
|$31.06
Carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting and topped with macadamia nuts.
|Dream 1/2 Sheet Cake
|$54.95
Dream 1/2 sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut.
*If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order please stop by our retail shop.
|Coconut Sheet Cake
|$65.42
Coconut sheet cake is double-layer. We are unable to pre-cut.
*If you would like to place a personalized (writing and/or decoration) sheet cake order, please stop by our retail shop or call our office at (808) 638-5974. Office hours: 8 am- 3 pm.
|Carrot Cake
|$31.06
Two 9" layers of moist spiced carrot cake with a center layer of rich cream cheese frosting and covered with cream cheese frosting and diced macadamia nuts.
|Pineapple Macadamia Nut Cheese Cake Slice
|$7.19
Moist pineapple macadamia nut spiced cake layered with crushed pineapple filling, creamy cheesecake and more pineapple filling. The side of the cake is covered with cream cheese frosting and diced macadamia nuts.
|Dream Cake Slice
|$6.20
Two layers of chocolate chiffon cake with a center layer of rich dark chocolate dobash icing and whipped topping and covered with whipped topping and milk chocolate shavings.