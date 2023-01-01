Carrot cake in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
PIES • SANDWICHES
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Carrot Cake
|$31.06
Carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting and topped with macadamia nuts.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Carrot Cake
|$31.06
Two 9" layers of moist spiced carrot cake with a center layer of rich cream cheese frosting and covered with cream cheese frosting and diced macadamia nuts.
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$6.80
Two layers of moist spiced carrot cake with a center layer of rich cream cheese frosting and covered with cream cheese frosting and diced macadamia nuts.