Chicken katsu in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants
Haleiwa restaurants that serve chicken katsu

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Plate$15.39
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with two scoops of white rice, macaroni salad and katsu sauce on the side.
*Brown rice is not available for online orders
Mini Chicken Katsu$12.93
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Chicken Katsu Plate$12.93
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thigh, served with macaroni salad, one katsu dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice.
Chicken Katsu Plate$15.39
Deep fried panko crusted chicken thighs. Served with macaroni salad, one katsu dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice.
