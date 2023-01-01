Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants
Haleiwa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.48
Grilled chicken thigh marinated in a soy sauce based BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo$14.83
Grilled chicken thigh marinated in a soy sauce base flavor. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich Combo$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich$11.65
Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.48
Chicken thighs marinated and cooked in a sweet soy sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

