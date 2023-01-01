Chocolate cream pies in Haleiwa
PIES • SANDWICHES
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie
|$26.35
A 9-inch chocolate cream pie mixed with macadamia nuts topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$24.52
A 9-inch chocolate cream pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
|Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie
|$24.52
A 9-inch chocolate and Haupia layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust.
|9” Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie
|$24.52
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of rich dark chocolate and haupia (coconut) cream fillings and topped with whipped topping.
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie Slice
|$5.28
Rich dark chocolate and peanut butter cream fillings, layered with peanut butter filling in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.
|Chocolate Cream Pie Slice
|$5.28
Rich dark chocolate cream filling in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.