Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cream pies in Haleiwa

Go
Haleiwa restaurants
Toast

Haleiwa restaurants that serve chocolate cream pies

Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie$26.35
A 9-inch chocolate cream pie mixed with macadamia nuts topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Chocolate Cream Pie$24.52
A 9-inch chocolate cream pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie$24.52
A 9-inch chocolate and Haupia layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust. We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Item pic

 

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9” Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie$24.52
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of rich dark chocolate and haupia (coconut) cream fillings and topped with whipped topping.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie Slice$5.28
Rich dark chocolate and peanut butter cream fillings, layered with peanut butter filling in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.
Chocolate Cream Pie Slice$5.28
Rich dark chocolate cream filling in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Haleiwa

Croissants

Katsu

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Cake

Cheesecake

Avocado Toast

Pineapple Cake

Map

More near Haleiwa to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Lihue

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Koloa

No reviews yet

Mililani

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston