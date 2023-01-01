Croissant sandwiches in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
PIES • SANDWICHES
Choice of bacon, pork sausage, Portuguese sausage, SPAM or ham
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.63
One over hard egg, your choice of meat, American cheese served on a toasted croissant.
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich with Potato
|$9.80
One over hard egg, diced potatoes, your choice of meat and American cheese served on a toasted croissant.