Custard in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve custard
PIES • SANDWICHES
|Chocolate Custard Cream Pie
|$24.52
A 9-inch chocolate and custard layered pie topped with whipped cream on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
|Custard Filled Glazer
|$2.30
A doughnut filled with custard and glazed with icing.
|Chocolate Custard Cream Puff (One Piece)
|$5.18
A cream puff shell filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing.
|Chocolate Custard Cream Pie Slice
|$5.28
Layers of rich dark chocolate and custard cream fillings in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.