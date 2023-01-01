Egg sandwiches in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
PIES • SANDWICHES
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.13
|Spam, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.13
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.04
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Potato, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.74
One over hard egg, diced potatoes, your choice of meat and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
|SPAM, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.13
One over hard egg, SPAM and American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.04
Two over hard eggs with American cheese served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.