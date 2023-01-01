Fried rice in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve fried rice
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery
66-320 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
|Fried Rice Burrito
|$12.75
Fried rice with sautéed veggies and scrambled egg topped with furikake, sprouts and your choice of bacon, sausage or tofu wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla
|Fried Rice Bowl (gf)
|$12.00
Fried rice with sautéed veggies and scrambled egg topped with furikake, scallions, sprouts and your choice of bacon, sausage or tofu
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Side Order Fried Rice
|$5.45
White rice combined with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, SPAM and seasoned with shoyu and oyster sauce.
|Fried Rice Special
|$13.16
Two eggs any style and your choice of meat served on a bed of fried rice. The breakfast plate also includes a toasted breakfast roll.
|Fried Rice Omelet
|$14.11
Three egg fold over omelet filled with fried rice and your choice of meat. Served with a toasted breakfast roll.