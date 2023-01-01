Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Haleiwa

Go
Haleiwa restaurants
Toast

Haleiwa restaurants that serve fried rice

Fried Rice Bowl (gf) image

 

Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery

66-320 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice Burrito$12.75
Fried rice with sautéed veggies and scrambled egg topped with furikake, sprouts and your choice of bacon, sausage or tofu wrapped in a flour or spinach tortilla
Fried Rice Bowl (gf)$12.00
Fried rice with sautéed veggies and scrambled egg topped with furikake, scallions, sprouts and your choice of bacon, sausage or tofu
More about Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery
Item pic

 

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Order Fried Rice$5.45
White rice combined with eggs, peas, carrots, onions, SPAM and seasoned with shoyu and oyster sauce.
Fried Rice Special$13.16
Two eggs any style and your choice of meat served on a bed of fried rice. The breakfast plate also includes a toasted breakfast roll.
Fried Rice Omelet$14.11
Three egg fold over omelet filled with fried rice and your choice of meat. Served with a toasted breakfast roll.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

