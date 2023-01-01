Grilled cheese sandwiches in Haleiwa
PIES • SANDWICHES
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.94
American cheese on buttered white bread, grilled until golden brown.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich Combo
|$9.29
American cheese on buttered white bread, grilled until golden brown. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
|Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich Combo
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
|Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich
|$11.65
Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
