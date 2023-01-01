Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Haleiwa

Go
Haleiwa restaurants
Toast

Haleiwa restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.94
American cheese on buttered white bread, grilled until golden brown.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Combo$9.29
American cheese on buttered white bread, grilled until golden brown. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich Combo$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Item pic

 

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich$11.65
Grilled chicken breast with onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.94
Grilled American cheese on white bread.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Haleiwa

Cinnamon Rolls

Chocolate Cream Pies

Chicken Katsu

Custard

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Katsu

Cake

Map

More near Haleiwa to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Lihue

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Koloa

No reviews yet

Mililani

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston