Grilled chicken in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
PIES • SANDWICHES
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich
|$11.65
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
|Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich Combo
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.