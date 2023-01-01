Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Haleiwa

Go
Haleiwa restaurants
Toast

Haleiwa restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich$11.65
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sandwich Combo$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Item pic

 

IVC - Hale'iwa

66-111 Kamehameha Hwy #503, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$17.95
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, baby romaine, micro greens, Parmesan cheese, and house made papaya seed Caesar dressing.
More about IVC - Hale'iwa

Browse other tasty dishes in Haleiwa

Croissants

Burritos

Quesadillas

Pudding

Avocado Toast

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Haleiwa to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Koloa

No reviews yet

Mililani

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston