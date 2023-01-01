Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants
Haleiwa restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Plate$18.69
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
Mini Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi$13.75
Mahi Mahi Sandwich$14.79
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop.
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tarter sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Item pic

 

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi Plate$19.44
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top and topped with spicy garlic butter sauce. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice.
Mahi Mahi Plate$18.69
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice.
Mini Mahi Mahi Plate$13.75
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

