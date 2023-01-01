Mahi mahi in Haleiwa
|Mahi Mahi Plate
|$18.69
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
|Mini Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi
|$13.75
|Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$14.79
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi, breaded and grilled on the flattop.
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tarter sauce. Served on Ted's special hamburger bun.
|Spicy Garlic Mahi Mahi Plate
|$19.44
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top and topped with spicy garlic butter sauce. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice.
|Mini Mahi Mahi Plate
|$13.75
Thinly sliced Mahi Mahi breaded with seasoned flour and egg and grilled on the flat top. Served with macaroni salad, one tartar dipping sauce and your choice of white or brown rice.