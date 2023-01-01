Pancakes in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve pancakes
Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa
|Chocolate Chip Pancake 2 pc.
|$7.79
The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa
66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
|Piddley’s Pancakes
|$10.25
five fluffy little vegan pancakes served with fresh fruit & a side of pure maple syrup
|Two Banana Oat Pancakes & Syrup (Half Order)
|$8.00
|Banana Oat Pancakes (Full Order)
|$17.00
a stack of four apple banana and oat pancakes served with fresh fruit, maple syrup & dusted with powdered sugar