Pancakes in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants
Haleiwa restaurants that serve pancakes

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Pancake 2 pc.$7.79
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway
The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa

66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Piddley’s Pancakes$10.25
five fluffy little vegan pancakes served with fresh fruit & a side of pure maple syrup
Two Banana Oat Pancakes & Syrup (Half Order)$8.00
Banana Oat Pancakes (Full Order)$17.00
a stack of four apple banana and oat pancakes served with fresh fruit, maple syrup & dusted with powdered sugar
More about The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa

