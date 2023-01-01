Peanut butter chocolate pies in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve peanut butter chocolate pies
PIES • SANDWICHES
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie
|$24.52
A 9-inch chocolate and peanut butter custard cream layered pie topped with a rich peanut butter filling and whipped cream on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
