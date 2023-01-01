Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter chocolate pies in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants that serve peanut butter chocolate pies

Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie$24.52
A 9-inch chocolate and peanut butter custard cream layered pie topped with a rich peanut butter filling and whipped cream on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Item pic

 

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie Slice$5.28
Rich dark chocolate and peanut butter cream fillings, layered with peanut butter filling in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.
9” Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie$24.52
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of rich dark chocolate and peanut butter cream fillings, peanut butter topping and whipped topping.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

