Pies in Haleiwa

PIES • SANDWICHES
|Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cream Pie
|$26.35
A 9-inch chocolate cream pie mixed with macadamia nuts topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust.
We require at least three days in advance for pickup.
**When you get an email confirmation of your order, please disregard the message stating it will be ready asap. It will be ready at your preferred date and time.
|Macadamia Nut Cream Pie
|$26.35
A 9-inch custard cream mixed with macadamia nuts, topped with whipped cream and on a flaky pie crust.
|Blueberry Cream Pie
|$24.52
Custard cream pie layered with blueberry filling and topped with whipped topping, on a flaky pie crust.
|9” Chocolate Haupia Cream Pie
|$24.52
A 9" flaky pie crust filled with layers of rich dark chocolate and haupia (coconut) cream fillings and topped with whipped topping.
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie Slice
|$5.28
Rich dark chocolate and peanut butter cream fillings, layered with peanut butter filling in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.
|Chocolate Cream Pie Slice
|$5.28
Rich dark chocolate cream filling in a flaky pie crust and topped with whipped topping.