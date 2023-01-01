Short ribs in Haleiwa
Haleiwa restaurants that serve short ribs
PIES • SANDWICHES
|Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs Plate
|$19.25
Tender short ribs marinated in Ted's special sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
*bottle not included
|Mini Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs
|$16.49
|Mini BBQ Short Ribs Plate
|$16.49
Two beef short ribs marinated in a sweet shoyu sauce and grilled until done. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice.
|BBQ Short Ribs Plate
|$19.25
Three beef short ribs marinated in a sweet shoyu sauce and grilled until done. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice.