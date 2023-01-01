Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Haleiwa

Go
Haleiwa restaurants
Toast

Haleiwa restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs Plate$19.25
Tender short ribs marinated in Ted's special sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with two scoops of white rice and macaroni salad.
*brown rice is not available for online orders
*bottle not included
Mini Hawaiian BBQ Short Ribs$16.49
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Item pic

 

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini BBQ Short Ribs Plate$16.49
Two beef short ribs marinated in a sweet shoyu sauce and grilled until done. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice.
BBQ Short Ribs Plate$19.25
Three beef short ribs marinated in a sweet shoyu sauce and grilled until done. Served with macaroni salad and your choice of white or brown rice.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Haleiwa

Croissants

Pineapple Cake

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Macaroni Salad

Pudding

Carrot Cake

Cookies

Map

More near Haleiwa to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Lihue

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Koloa

No reviews yet

Mililani

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston