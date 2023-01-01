Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants
Haleiwa restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

Avg 4.6 (3002 reviews)
Takeout
Sunset Steak Sandwich$15.67
Thinly sliced steak, sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese and drizzled with a red wine vinegar and mayo sauce. Served on Ted's special French bread.
Sunset Steak Sandwich Combo$18.02
Thinly sliced steak, sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese and drizzled with a red wine vinegar and mayo sauce. Served on Ted's special French bread. Served with French Fries. Garlic Fries .75 extra.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway Haleiwa, HI 96712
Item pic

 

Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

59-024 Kamehameha Highway, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sunset Steak Sandwich$15.67
Sliced beef, onions and green bell peppers sauteed in a red wine sauce, topped with Ted's mayo sauce and cheese. Served on a toasted Ted's wheat roll.
More about Ted's Bakery - 59-024 Kamehameha Highway

