Tacos in Haleiwa

Haleiwa restaurants
Haleiwa restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Surf N Salsa

66521 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
shrimp Taco$6.00
6'' handmade corn tortilla with grilled shrimp *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime
soyrizo Taco$5.50
6'' handmade corn tortilla ( plant-based ) *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.
Carne asada Taco$5.50
6'' handmade corn tortilla with grilled steak *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.
More about Surf N Salsa
The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa

66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Tacos$15.50
two toasty corn tortillas filled with seasoned baked tofu sautéed in a house-made peanut sauce then topped with avocado, purple cabbage slaw, toasted cashews, cilantro, red bell peppers & our famous green sauce
Vegan Smokey Chipotle Portobello Tacos$14.50
More about The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa

