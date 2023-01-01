Tacos in Haleiwa
Surf N Salsa
66521 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
|shrimp Taco
|$6.00
6'' handmade corn tortilla with grilled shrimp *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime
|soyrizo Taco
|$5.50
6'' handmade corn tortilla ( plant-based ) *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.
|Carne asada Taco
|$5.50
6'' handmade corn tortilla with grilled steak *crunchy: lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and lime *soft: cilantro, onions, and lime.
The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa
66-437 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa
|Thai Tacos
|$15.50
two toasty corn tortillas filled with seasoned baked tofu sautéed in a house-made peanut sauce then topped with avocado, purple cabbage slaw, toasted cashews, cilantro, red bell peppers & our famous green sauce
|Vegan Smokey Chipotle Portobello Tacos
|$14.50