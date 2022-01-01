Bacon cheeseburgers in Hales Corners
Brothers Gyros & Pizza
5158 S. 108th St., Hales Corners
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese and Bacon
A&W Hales Corners
5133 S 108th Street, Hales Corners
|Bacon Double Cheeseburger
|$5.54
This is a full 1/3 pound of 100% U.S. Beef, each juicy patty with its own slice of American cheese. Topped off with crispy hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a lightly toasted bun.