Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jalapeno poppers in
Halethorpe
/
Halethorpe
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Halethorpe restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Johns Italian Deli - 3802 Annapolis Rd
3802 Annapolis Rd, Halethorpe
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$6.95
More about Johns Italian Deli - 3802 Annapolis Rd
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sorrento of Arbutus
5401 East Drive, Halethorpe
Avg 4.7
(878 reviews)
Jalapeno Poppers (10)
$10.95
Jalapeno Poppers (5)
$5.95
More about Sorrento of Arbutus
Browse other tasty dishes in Halethorpe
Turkey Clubs
Greek Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near Halethorpe to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.1
(49 restaurants)
Ellicott City
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Catonsville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Elkridge
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(819 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1586 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston