Quesadillas in Halethorpe

Halethorpe restaurants
Halethorpe restaurants that serve quesadillas

Sorrento of Arbutus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sorrento of Arbutus

5401 East Drive, Halethorpe

Avg 4.7 (878 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly CheeseSteak Quesadilla FO, American, Provolone$10.00
Bang Bang Shrimp Quesadilla Cheddar, Pepperjack$10.00
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla Cheddar, Pepperjack$10.00
More about Sorrento of Arbutus
Consumer pic

 

Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar

4802 Benson Ave, Halethorpe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$16.95
Cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and onion inside of a GIANT flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Mexican Street Corn Quesadilla$15.95
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, and a blend of cream, cotija, and cheddar jack cheeses on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Philly Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla$17.95
Philly-style steak, gulf shrimp, bell peppers, grilled onion, and cheddra jack cheese on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.
More about Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar

