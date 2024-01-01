Quesadillas in Halethorpe
Halethorpe restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Sorrento of Arbutus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sorrento of Arbutus
5401 East Drive, Halethorpe
|Philly CheeseSteak Quesadilla FO, American, Provolone
|$10.00
|Bang Bang Shrimp Quesadilla Cheddar, Pepperjack
|$10.00
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla Cheddar, Pepperjack
|$10.00
More about Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar
Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar
4802 Benson Ave, Halethorpe
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$16.95
Cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and onion inside of a GIANT flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
|Mexican Street Corn Quesadilla
|$15.95
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, and a blend of cream, cotija, and cheddar jack cheeses on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
|Philly Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.95
Philly-style steak, gulf shrimp, bell peppers, grilled onion, and cheddra jack cheese on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.