Shrimp quesadillas in Halethorpe

Sorrento of Arbutus
5401 East Drive, Halethorpe
|Bang Bang Shrimp Quesadilla Cheddar, Pepperjack
|$10.00
Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar
4802 Benson Ave, Halethorpe
|Philly Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.95
Philly-style steak, gulf shrimp, bell peppers, grilled onion, and cheddra jack cheese on a GIANT grilled flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.