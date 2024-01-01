Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad sandwiches in Halethorpe

Halethorpe restaurants
Halethorpe restaurants that serve shrimp salad sandwiches

Johns Italian Deli - 3802 Annapolis Rd

3802 Annapolis Rd, Halethorpe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$13.75
More about Johns Italian Deli - 3802 Annapolis Rd
Sorrento of Arbutus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sorrento of Arbutus

5401 East Drive, Halethorpe

Avg 4.7 (878 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$12.95
More about Sorrento of Arbutus

