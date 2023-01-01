Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak subs in
Halethorpe
/
Halethorpe
/
Steak Subs
Halethorpe restaurants that serve steak subs
Johns Italian Deli - 3802 Annapolis Rd
3802 Annapolis Rd, Halethorpe
No reviews yet
steak sub
$11.75
More about Johns Italian Deli - 3802 Annapolis Rd
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sorrento of Arbutus
5401 East Drive, Halethorpe
Avg 4.7
(878 reviews)
Steak & Mushroom 8" Sub
$9.95
Chicken Cheese Steak 8" Sub
$9.49
More about Sorrento of Arbutus
Browse other tasty dishes in Halethorpe
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Cheesecake
Chicken Tenders
Jalapeno Poppers
Spaghetti
Mozzarella Sticks
French Fries
Shrimp Salad
More near Halethorpe to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.1
(53 restaurants)
Ellicott City
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Catonsville
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Elkridge
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1741 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(686 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(331 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(284 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston