Tacos in Halethorpe
Halethorpe restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sorrento of Arbutus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sorrento of Arbutus
5401 East Drive, Halethorpe
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$12.00
|Chicken Fajita Tacos (3)
|$12.00
More about Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar
Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar
4802 Benson Ave, Halethorpe
|Braised Chicken Tacos
|$13.95
Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream on two large flour tortillas.
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$15.95
Blackened gulf shrimp, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado on two large flour tortillas.
|Chili Rubbed Steak Tacos
|$16.95
Grilled marinated flank steak, chili rub, cucumber salsa and chipotle mayo on two large flour tortillas.