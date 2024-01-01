Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Halethorpe

Halethorpe restaurants
Halethorpe restaurants that serve tacos

Sorrento of Arbutus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sorrento of Arbutus

5401 East Drive, Halethorpe

Avg 4.7 (878 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (3)$12.00
Chicken Fajita Tacos (3)$12.00
More about Sorrento of Arbutus
Consumer pic

 

Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar

4802 Benson Ave, Halethorpe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Chicken Tacos$13.95
Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream on two large flour tortillas.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Blackened gulf shrimp, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado on two large flour tortillas.
Chili Rubbed Steak Tacos$16.95
Grilled marinated flank steak, chili rub, cucumber salsa and chipotle mayo on two large flour tortillas.
More about Fish Head Cantina & Rockin' Sushi Bar

