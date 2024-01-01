Go
Banner picView gallery

Half Bottle Bistro - 3115 S Sare Road

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3115 South Sare Road

Bloomington, IN 47401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

3115 South Sare Road, Bloomington IN 47401

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Verona Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101 Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Soma Coffeehouse & Juice Bar - Hillside
orange starNo Reviews
581 East Hillside Drive Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 637
2620 E 3rd St Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Soma Coffeehouse & Juice Bar - East
orange starNo Reviews
1400 East 3rd Street Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Needmore Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
104 North Pete Ellis Drive Suite E Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Cardinal Spirits
orange star4.7 • 394
922 S. Morton Street Bloomington, IN 47403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
orange star4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Da Vinci - Bloomington
orange star4.6 • 967
250 S Washington St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
C3 Bar - 1505 S Piazza Dr
orange star4.6 • 879
1505 S Piazza Dr Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pizzaria
orange star4.5 • 655
405 E Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 637
2620 E 3rd St Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
BuffaLouie's
orange star4.0 • 460
114 S Indiana Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bloomington

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Sullivan

No reviews yet

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Half Bottle Bistro - 3115 S Sare Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston