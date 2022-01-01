Half Day Cafe New
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Location
848 College Ave, Kentfield CA 94904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY - Kentfield
No Reviews
143 Kent Avenue Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurant