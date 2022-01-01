Half Day Cafe

Go
We appreciate you supporting our local endeavor. We’re not developers from the east, a chain from the west or a franchise from the south. Rather, we’re just a neighborhood family operating a neighborhood restaurant—about as Mom and Pop as it gets.
The menu at Half Day reflects the seasonal – and sometimes daily – availability of fresh and local ingredients. Our coffee is roasted in Blue Ash, our bread is baked on Red Bank Road, and when it’s available, we make the effort to buy our produce from the local farmer’s market.
We trust you’ll recognize our efforts to provide you with something special. We’ll do our best to serve you delicious food and a good cup of coffee whether you're enjoying our Cafe or on the go with the sincere hope that you’ll choose this place often.

SANDWICHES

8825 Wilkens Blvd • $$

8825 Wilkens Blvd

Mason OH

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
