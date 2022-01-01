Go
Toast

Half Full Brewery

Come in and enjoy!

43 Homestead Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pacific St 4pk$11.99
Winter's Sky Vanilla Stout$11.99
SPOTLIGHT SPECIAL! Brewed with chocolate and caramel malts along with a hefty serving of oats, Winter Sky is a creamy, full-bodied flavored stout. A swirl of vanilla flavor and aroma compliments the cocoa and toffee stout flavors. 7.0% ABV.
Bright Blonde Ale Case$32.99
Blonde Ale, 5.2% ABV Bright has a light body, low bitterness, citrusy grapefruit and pale malt notes, and rounds out with a crisp clean finish.
Grey$54.99
Liquid Hoptimism Double IPA 4-Pack$11.99
A robust Double IPA, this beer is packed with Citra and Centennial hops that delight from start to finish with tropical notes of passion fruit, citrus and grapefruit. 8.5% ABV.
Refresh 6-Pack$10.99
Peach Wheat Ale, 5% ABV
Happily hazy and highly crushable, this beer combines the subtle fruity nose and flavors of peach with the light-body look and feel of wheat to produce a new take on a timeless style. It’s yours for the taking, and it’s everything you need to make you feel like it’s all Within Reach
Beacon New England IPA 6-Pack$10.99
New England IPA, 6% ABV
A radiant blend of New England and West Coast IPAs, Beacon is unfiltered and hop forward. With aromas of citrus, pine and tropical fruit, plus a hint of bitterness, Beacon is crisp and refreshing any time of year.
See full menu

Location

43 Homestead Ave

Stamford CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

First Stamford Place Café

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MEXICUE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

21 Harbor Point Rd

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Ponus Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Waterfront Dining

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston