Half & Half Pizza Co.

Open today 3:30 PM - 9:30 PM

No reviews yet

77 East Scranton Avenue

Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Menu

Most Popular

PIEDMONT
$24.00

black truffle, evoo, raschera cheese, topped with fresh arugula

JALISCO’S BEAUTY
$22.00

pork carnitas, cojita cheese, tomatillo salsa, reposado tequila, cilantro

NO SLEEP... TILL... BROOKLYN!
$22.00

fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil, san marzano tomatoes, crispy prosciutto di parma, reserve extra virgin

THE REAL CAESAR
$15.00

grilled chicken, romaine hearts, reggiano parmigiano, fresh garlic & farm egg caesar dressing

CAMPANIA’S SUNSET
$16.00

romaine hearts, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roasted pecans, roasted garlic croutons, thin salami, fresh basil vinaigrette

SPICY PIZZA ROLL
$14.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, red jalapeño, evoo

THE BEGINNING
$18.00

fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

SUPPERONI
$21.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella

TREE HUGGER
$20.00

mushroom, onion, broccolini, peppers, basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce

DADS FAVORITE
$20.00

house italian sausage, grilled onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Pizza Rolls

SPICY PIZZA ROLL
$14.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, red jalapeño, evoo

More

CARNIVORE
$23.00

house spicy italian sausage, smoked bacon, pepperoni, grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce

All hours

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

77 East Scranton Avenue, Lake Bluff IL 60044

