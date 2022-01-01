Half & Half Pizza Co.
Open today 3:30 PM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
77 East Scranton Avenue, Lake Bluff IL 60044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lake Bluff
Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
4.7 • 329
123 North Waukegan Rd. Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurant