We are a breakfast, lunch, and brunch destination in Clayton, MO. We have had one goal from day one: deliver great food with great coffee. Come in and enjoy!

8135 Maryland Avenue

Popular Items

Cali Omelette$12.00
pinto beans, cheddar, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro
Oven Baked Oatmeal- Original$7.50
oatmeal, raspberry compote, fruit, pecans, maple
Fried Egg Sandwich$9.50
brioche bun, overeasy egg, bacon, cheddar, aioli, potatoes
Half & Half$9.00
2 eggs, potatoes, toast
Sausage Biscuit$12.00
buttermilk biscuit, sausage links, scrambled eggs, cheddar, aioli, potatoes
Avocado Toast$5.50
wheat, feta, cilantro, lime, cracked black pepper
Breakfast Tacos$12.25
chorizo, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, poblano corn relish, pico de gallo, avocado lime ranch, potatoes
Flat Iron Hash$16.25
flat iron steak, onion, garlic, spinach, potatoes, balsamic cream, 2 eggs, toast
Doughnuts$5.00
cinnamon sugar, chocolate
French Toast Latte$6.00
espresso + honey + maple + cinnamon + milk
Location

8135 Maryland Avenue

Clayton MO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
