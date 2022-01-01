Go
Toast

Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall

Our online ordering has moved! Please visit here - halfliterbbq.com

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

5301 winthrop Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Fest$66.00
(3 lbs of meat) Comes with: 1 lb brisket, 1 lb pulled pork, 1 lb chopped chicken, Cotija, onion, salsa pint, 8 oz crema, cilantro, 30 corn or flour tortillas, jalapeños, tortilla chips
Pulled Chicken$7.00
~Eddie's Melt Sandwich$12.00
Collards, smoked pork, pimento cheese, served on toasted bread with choice of side.
Brisket
~Four Cheese Mac
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5301 winthrop Ave

Indianapolis IN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sams Square Pie

No reviews yet

Carry out only, Entrance located on the Winthrop Ave side, but feel free to come early and have a big lug beer at Half Liter Barbecue

Diavola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Delicia

No reviews yet

The cuisine of Delicia is a culmination of our love of food and drink from the Americas, Caribbean and Spain.

Aristocrat Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston